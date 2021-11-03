This Vikings team appears headed toward another cold winter after news of Danielle Hunter's season-ending injury came after an inexcusable loss to Cooper Rush's Cowboys. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss Mike Zimmer's challenge ahead, and uncharacteristic flaws they need to fix quickly.

