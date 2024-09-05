Podcast: Gophers volleyball looks ready to resume its place of dominance

Introduction: Twins infielder Royce Lewis has had a charmed existence when he’s been on the field as an MLB player, but things have taken a turn lately. Since announcing that he doesn’t “do that slump thing” in mid-June, Lewis is hitting just .228. And this week Lewis has been vocal about not liking even occasional action at second base, which is where he started in Wednesday’s 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Combined with Byron Buxton getting ejected from a minor league rehab game, it hasn’t been the most mature week for two of the Twins’ best players.