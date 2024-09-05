Sports

Podcast: Gophers volleyball looks ready to resume its place of dominance

Star Tribune reporter Marcus Fuller joined host Michael Rand on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast to talk about the Gophers volleyball team, which showed its power in performances against Stanford and Texas.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 2:09PM
Junior outside hitter Julia Hanson splits two Texas blockers for a kill in the fourth set of the Gophers' five-set upset of the No. 1 Longhorns on Monday. (Steve Woltmann/University of Minnesota)

Introduction: Twins infielder Royce Lewis has had a charmed existence when he’s been on the field as an MLB player, but things have taken a turn lately. Since announcing that he doesn’t “do that slump thing” in mid-June, Lewis is hitting just .228. And this week Lewis has been vocal about not liking even occasional action at second base, which is where he started in Wednesday’s 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Combined with Byron Buxton getting ejected from a minor league rehab game, it hasn’t been the most mature week for two of the Twins’ best players.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers reporter Marcus Fuller joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Gophers volleyball team, which went through growing pains in Keegan Cook’s first season as head coach but looks to be ready to resume a place of dominance this season.

29:00: Will the Vikings be able to run the ball this year?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports


about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Twins

Twins beat Tampa Bay 4-3 behind home runs from Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner

card image

Pablo López had his long scoreless streak end, but he picked up the victory as the teams split the four-game series in St. Petersburg.

Wild

Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski retires after 17 NHL seasons

card image
Sports

Souhan: Showdown between Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark about more than hoops

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image