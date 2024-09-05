Introduction: Twins infielder Royce Lewis has had a charmed existence when he’s been on the field as an MLB player, but things have taken a turn lately. Since announcing that he doesn’t “do that slump thing” in mid-June, Lewis is hitting just .228. And this week Lewis has been vocal about not liking even occasional action at second base, which is where he started in Wednesday’s 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Combined with Byron Buxton getting ejected from a minor league rehab game, it hasn’t been the most mature week for two of the Twins’ best players.
Podcast: Gophers volleyball looks ready to resume its place of dominance
Star Tribune reporter Marcus Fuller joined host Michael Rand on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast to talk about the Gophers volleyball team, which showed its power in performances against Stanford and Texas.
10:00: Star Tribune Gophers reporter Marcus Fuller joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Gophers volleyball team, which went through growing pains in Keegan Cook’s first season as head coach but looks to be ready to resume a place of dominance this season.
29:00: Will the Vikings be able to run the ball this year?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Pablo López had his long scoreless streak end, but he picked up the victory as the teams split the four-game series in St. Petersburg.