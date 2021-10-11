The Vikings narrowly escaped with a win against the winless Lions, as quarterback Kirk Cousins marched down the field in three throws to set up a game-winning field goal. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan discuss the confidence in the Vikings offense, or perhaps lack thereof from the coaching staff, from U.S. Bank Stadium after the game.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
