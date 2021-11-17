The Packers defense is playing well in a "Last Dance" season for Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings just rebounded and are looking to play spoiler, if not more, in a tight NFC playoff race. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the latest chapter in the Vikings-Packers rivalry and discuss many uncertainties around both teams.
The Vikings have played the Packers tough under head coach Mike Zimmer, who could use another win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' place in a tight NFC playoff race.