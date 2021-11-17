The Packers defense is playing well in a "Last Dance" season for Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings just rebounded and are looking to play spoiler, if not more, in a tight NFC playoff race. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the latest chapter in the Vikings-Packers rivalry and discuss many uncertainties around both teams.

