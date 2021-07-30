What's got Mike Zimmer in such a good mood? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a largely healthy, veteran-laden Vikings defense that may have lightened the mood of the eighth-year head coach. We also discuss Rick Dennison's relegation to virtual advisor, camp storylines, and answer your Twitter questions.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |