What's got Mike Zimmer in such a good mood? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a largely healthy, veteran-laden Vikings defense that may have lightened the mood of the eighth-year head coach. We also discuss Rick Dennison's relegation to virtual advisor, camp storylines, and answer your Twitter questions.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025 on Friday, worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12.
Nation
Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving senator, dies at 87
Famous for gazing over eyeglasses worn on the end of his nose, Carl Levin seemed at ease wherever he went, whether attending a college football game back home in Michigan or taking on a multibillion-dollar corporation before cameras on Capitol Hill.
Access Vikings
Podcast: A 'softer' Mike Zimmer? Or just a healthy, veteran-laden Vikings defense?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a largely healthy, veteran-laden Vikings defense that may have lightened the mood of the eighth-year head coach.
Sports
As China absorbs Hong Kong, why do both get Olympic teams?
Two teams, from two Chinese cities, confronting each other on a badminton court, thwacking the shuttlecock back and forth.
Sports
Brewers add left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from Tigers
The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made another move Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.