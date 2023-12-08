Plymouth residents now have the opportunity to opt into a new organics recycling program led by the city.

The City Council at its Nov. 28 meeting approved extending its contract with Republic Services for traditional curbside recycling through 2027, and with it the company will start picking up organic materials such as food scraps and non-recyclable paper in March.

Residents will be able to sign up for the city-led organic recycling service this month and carts will be delivered at the end of February.

The fee for the new organics service will range from $3 to $6 per month, depending on what percentage of the city's 26,000 household addresses sign up for the service. Prices will rise 4% per year under the contract. Under state law, all residential customers will be charged the fee for curbside organics recycling collection even if they don't use the service.

All cities in Hennepin County are now required to offer organics recycling to all households that receive curbside recycling service.

Standard recycling rates also will go up over the next four years, rising from $3.29 per month this year and next to $4.75 per month in 2025, $4.94 in 2026 and $5.15 in the last year of the contract in 2027.