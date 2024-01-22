A plea agreement calls for a 44-year-old man to receive a two-year sentence for beating to death another man in a home in Fridley.

Brandon P. Watson, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Friday in Anoka County District Court to third-degree assault in connection with the death on Jan. 30, 2022. of Joseph D. Skogen, 45, of Coon Rapids.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Watson is expected to serve the first 11 ⅓ months in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing before Judge Dyanna Street is scheduled for April 4.

As part of the plea deal, the County Attorney's Office agreed to drop a more serious first-degree manslaughter count. Prosecutors also agreed on a concurrent sentence should he be convicted stemming from a burglary and domestic assault case that is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 1 in Wright County District Court.

County Attorney's Office spokesman Keith Ternes released a statement Monday that read the term agreed upon between the prosecution and the defense "is consistent with the Minnesota sentencing guidelines."

The statement added that Skogen's "immediate family members who provided input to our office were understanding of this potential resolution."

Watson has a long criminal history in Minnesota that includes four convictions for domestic abuse, two for violating no-contact orders and one for domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint in the Anoka County case:

A sheriff's detective responding to a report of an assault arrived at the home in the 6500 block of NE. Pierce Street, where a woman said she was in her bedroom and heard loud banging coming from the stairwell.

She went downstairs and saw both men in the stairwell. Watson was at the bottom holding an unidentified object, and a bloodied Skogen was sitting at the top with face and head injuries. He fell unconscious and died at the scene.

The woman said Skogen was a guest at her home, and Watson arrived uninvited and soon began fighting with Skogen. The complaint did not explain why the men were arguing.