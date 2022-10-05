If no audio player appears, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: OPEC and the U.S. electorate
Could the cartel's moves to raise oil prices decrease Democrats' midterm chances? Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's D.J. Tice and John Rash.
Ross Douthat
What do the physical costs of pregnancy mean for the abortion debate?
The second installment in a series attempting to explore the argument from the perspective of conflicted Americans.
Greg Mitchell
How Hollywood producers created the first conservative political attack ads
It was 1934, and the muckraking author Upton Sinclair was running for governor …
Nicholas Goldberg
Face it: Voters don't care about the big issues
But those are the issues that matter now more than ever.