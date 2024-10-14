Two nights are better than one for fans of Pink, Eilish and other Twin Cities concertgoers

Pink’s ticket prices for this week’s two Xcel Center shows are comparable to her one sold-out night at Target Field last summer, starting at around $75 when they went on sale. Just a few days out, though, there is still a decent assortment of Pink’s arena seats still available in the $135-$155 range on Ticketmaster, which was not true for Target Field. Prices on resale sites such as StubHub are also not highly inflated. (The fact that she was just here last year no doubt helped ease demand, too.)