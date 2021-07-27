Kenta Maeda got to show off his speed Monday night when, as the 10th inning runner, he scored standing up from second on Max Kepler's two-out single in the Twins' 6-5 victory over the Tigers at Target Field.

Maeda was pinch running in a spot filled by the pitcher because the Twins lost their DH a day before his start tonight against Detroit (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Maeda (4-4, 4.63 ERA) will face Tigers lefthander Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.24).

The Twins put All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers on the 10-day injured list before the game because of a left middle finger sprain. Rogers left Monday's game in the ninth inning in a save situation before Alexander Colome gave up a game-tying two-run homer to ex-Twin Robbie Grossman.

Beau Burrows was recalled from St. Paul again. He pitched an inning and a third against the Tigers, his former team, on July 17.

Before Monday's game, Byron Buxton addressed questions about his future with the Twins.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Brent Rooker, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, DH

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Gilberto Celestino, CF