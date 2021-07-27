If Byron Buxton leaves the Twins, it won't be because he wants to get out of Minnesota.

The center fielder, sidelined since June 21 because of a fracture in his left hand, is under team control through 2022, but long-term contract talks broke down over the weekend.

Buxton rejected the Twins' offer, and the team turned down his agent's counteroffer.

Speaking at Target Field before Monday's game against the Tigers, the 27-year-old Platinum Glove winner said he wanted to stay with the Twins, who selected him No. 2 overall in the 2012 draft.

"The Twins drafted me, so that's where I want to spend my career," he said.

"It's just one of those things. We didn't come to an agreement, but it's not the first time it's happened. We've been in numerous conversations before and it's not the end. You never know how many more chances they have to communicate with each other. So, it's just one of those things where, like I said, it's unfortunate at this time.

"But I'm here with the Twins, I'm under contract with the Twins next year and hopefully I'm with the Twins to end my career."

Buxton missed most of May and early June because of a hip injury. He returned on June 19, but his comeback only lasted three games. He was hit by a pitch in a game against Cincinnati, fractured his right hand and was placed on the injured list for the 11th time of his career.

"It was tough, especially that night," Buxton said of the injury. "But I've been able to come to the ballpark and realize each day's a blessing."

Monday was the 74th game Buxton has missed this season, and he has been sidelined for more than half of the Twins' games over the past five seasons, playing in 321 of a possible 647 during that span.

When healthy, though, he's one of the league's best players. In 27 games this season, he is hitting .369 with 10 home runs and a whopping 1.176 OPS. He was named American League player of the month in April before getting injured May 6. His 2021 contract is worth $5.125 million, and he will be in his final year of arbitration in 2022.

With the trade deadline Friday and the Twins languishing in last place, it's widely expected that Buxton's name will be floating through the rumor mill, along with many of his teammates. But he said all the right things Monday.

"I'm great here — happy to be here," he said.

Buxton is making steady progress in rehabbing his hand, manager Rocco Baldelli said, but there's no timetable for his return. Buxton said he is just getting used to gripping the ball again.

"No pain. Maybe some discomfort, but no pain," he said. "Discomfort is good; it just lets me know I haven't used it in a while. So, it's just one of those things. I know what pain is and I know what discomfort is and I know not to push it too far, but to try to get back."