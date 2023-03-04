Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver was killed Thursday when her SUV collided with a pickup truck that had strayed over the center line of a two-lane road south of Prior Lake, officials said

She was identified as Megan Rae Taylor, 50, of Lonsdale, Minn., the Scott County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in Spring Lake Township on Panama Avenue south of E. 190th Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to to the Sheriff's Office:

Arturo Garcia Rivera, 39, of Lakeville was towing a trailer southbound about 3 miles south of Prior Lake when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit Taylor's SUV.

Rivera, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. An 11-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from the pickup and suffered noncritical injuries. The child was taken by emergency responders to a Minneapolis hospital for treatment.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators did not say what caused Rivera leave his lane.