Top-rated Minnesotans in the NHL draft, with overall rating among North American skaters from the Central Scouting Bureau
Rank: Name, position, hometown (Most recent team, College commitment)
12: Chaz Lucius, C, Grant (U.S. Nat'l U-18, Gophers)
27: Jack Peart, D, Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids HS, St. Cloud State)
28: Tristan Broz, LW, Bloomington (Fargo USHL, Gophers)
52: Jackson Blake, RW, Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie HS, North Dakota)
78: Kyle Kukkonen, C, Maple Grove (Maple Grove HS, Michigan Tech)
81: Charlie Lurie, LW, Minnetonka (Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep, Omaha)
91: Jack Harvey, LW, Stacy (Chicago USHL, Boston University)
96: Henry Nelson, D, Maple Grove (Maple Grove HS, Notre Dame)
98: Luke Mittelstadt, D, Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie HS, Gophers)
109: Joe Palodichuk, D, Cottage Grove (Hill-Murray, Wisconsin)
112: Luke Levandowski, LW, Rosemount (Rosemount HS, Wisconsin)
118: Joey Pierce, D, Ely (Hermantown HS, Minnesota Duluth)
121: Bennett Schimek, RW, Mendota Heights (Sioux City USHL, Providence)
128: Justin Janicke, LW, Maple Grove (U.S. Nat'l U-18, Notre Dame)
140: Cameron Berg, C, White Bear Lake (Muskegon USHL, Omaha)
176: Cade Ahrenholz, RW, Lakeville (Lakeville South HS, Colorado College)
178: Brody Lamb, RW, Kasson (Dodge County HS, Gophers)
199: Carter Batchelder, C, Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie HS, Colorado College)
203: Connor Kurth, RW, Elk River (Dubuque USHL, Gophers)
211: Jake Martin, D, White Bear Lake (U.S. Nat'l U-18, Wisconsin)