Music
Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan are headed to Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 27
The annual R&B oldies show is the sixth concert announced for this year's grandstand series.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Yogis of all ages participate in intergenerational class
Woodbury YMCA hosted an intergenerational yoga class, bringing practicers of all ages together on Wednesday morning.
Randball
Report: Bally Sports North lost more than half its subscribers in last decade
A Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal report, citing research from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows a subscriber base that has gone from 2.9 million in 2013 to just 1.2 million now.
Politics
Minnesota lawmakers target disinformation in election bill
A suite of proposals would crack down on disinformation, deep fakes and intimidation of workers in state elections.