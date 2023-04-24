More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wolves
Souhan: Edwards is the best thing to grace the Wolves since KG
After a stellar second half and overtime, one thing is clear: The Timberwolves live and die by Anthony Edwards. Now, if they could just learn to close out games.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Wolves beat Nuggets in overtime
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime at Target Center to force a game five in the NBA playoffs.
Wolves
Wolves-Denver Game 4 recap
Anthony Edwards made sure his team lived to see another day.
Wolves
Wolves show playoff mettle as Edwards sparks OT win over Nuggets
Late in Game 4, the Wolves were beleaguered — missing Karl-Anthony Towns due to fouls and Kyle Anderson due to injury — but they still had Anthony Edwards.
Wild
Neal: Officials got it wrong, but Wild have to get right for Game 5
Two penalties against Marcus Foligno looked dubious and the Wild winger said the calls were "a joke." But getting ready for Game 5 against Dallas is all that matters now.