Variety
Sound Advice: Video projector deal is a blockbuster
Readers of this column know I love video projection and the big-screen experience. Many people are interested in the projectors but are hesitant to make…
Sports
Dakotah Lindwurm is right at home setting records at Grandma's Marathon
The native Minnesotan is looking for her third title and a record time on Saturday in the 47th running of the race from Two Harbors to Duluth.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Trap shooting gains popularity as a Minnesota high school sport
The Minnesota State High School Trap Shooting Championships are the largest trap shooting competition in the country — reflective of how Minnesota has cultivated competitive shooting's rise as a high-school sport.
Local
Justice Department finds pattern of discriminatory policing in Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Police Department routinely engaged in a pattern of racist and abusive behavior, according to a Justice Department investigation. The city will now begin negotiating a court-enforceable consent decree.
Local
What you need to know about the federal investigation of Minneapolis police
The report outlines several problems within the police department.