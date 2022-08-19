More from Star Tribune
Photos: The U's White Coat Ceremony
The University of Minnesota Medical School's annual White Coat Ceremony for the class of 2026 was held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at the Northrop Memorial Auditorium in Minneapolis. The Class of 2026 on the Twin Cities Campus includes 167 students, with half of them Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Photography
Shoot for the Troops
Participants shoot clay pigeons during the "Shoot for the Troops" charity event on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Wild Wings of Oneka in Hugo, Minn. "Shoot for the Troops" seeks to raise money for resources for soldiers and their families, which can be for anything from a new hot water heater for the family of a deployed solider to housing and employment opportunities for homeless vets. The funds go to organizations like the Minnesota Military Family Foundation, Stand Down St. Cloud, and Veteran Valor Farm.
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee returns to St. Paul school
She was back at her alma mater, Battle Creek Elementary School, celebrating its shift to E-STEAM learning and a $50,000 Amazon donation.
Twenty One Pilots fans take "No Chances" as some camp for days ahead of show at Xcel Energy Center
Hundreds of fans of the alternative rock duo, Twenty One Pilots, waited in line for days to secure prime spots on the floor for the band's first arena show since the pandemic started Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Xcel Energy Arena in St. Paul.