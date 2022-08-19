Photography

Participants shoot clay pigeons during the "Shoot for the Troops" charity event on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Wild Wings of Oneka in Hugo, Minn. "Shoot for the Troops" seeks to raise money for resources for soldiers and their families, which can be for anything from a new hot water heater for the family of a deployed solider to housing and employment opportunities for homeless vets. The funds go to organizations like the Minnesota Military Family Foundation, Stand Down St. Cloud, and Veteran Valor Farm.