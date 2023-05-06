More from Star Tribune
Politics
'What happens if I am killed?' Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks out about threats
A man accused of starting fires at two Minneapolis mosques also allegedly vandalized Omar's Minnesota congressional office and sent harassing emails.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Minnesota softball defeats Michigan 13-10
The Gopher softball team took on the Michigan Wolverines for the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Sudanese Minnesotans demonstrate against armed conflict in Sudan
The local Sudanese Minnesotan community and their allies rallied against the armed conflict that has led to a rapidly unfolding humanitarian crisis in Sudan at Gold Medal Park on Saturday.
St. Paul
Police search for answers after 'unusual' St. Anthony Park homicide
The St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Minneapolis
Knife-wielding man leaves boy, 12, with 'life-threatening' wounds
Suspect had possible drug-related medical issues in south Minneapolis incident.