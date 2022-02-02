More from Star Tribune
Business
Love Your Melon, popular Minneapolis maker of hats and beanies, bought by NY firm
Win Brands Group said it was buying company after raising $40 million in new capital.
West Metro
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Richfield school
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said officers arrived to discover the two students on the sidewalk outside the school. The suspects had fled the scene by then, he said. The students were taken to HCMC by ambulance. The one killed was identified by a family friend, who said he was "happy, funny" and liked to play video games.
Photos: Shooting outside Richfield School kills one student, injures another.
One student was shot and killed, and another severely wounded outside a school Tuesday afternoon February 1, 2022, in Richfield.
Vikings
Reusse: Could Harbaugh dethrone Favre as biggest Vikings shocker?
If the Vikings lure Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, there will need to be an update to the list of biggest Vikings surprises.
Vikings
Five things to know about Jim Harbaugh's tenure as 49ers coach
As the Vikings try to gauge the Michigan coach's interest in returning to the NFL, here's a look back to time in San Francisco.