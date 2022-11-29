More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities; 5 to 8 inches possible
A winter storm warning is in effect for the seven-county metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes a large portion of central and southern Minnesota.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Naturalization ceremony in St. Paul
People from all over the world participated in a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Gophers
Gophers update: Nubin honored; Ibrahim, John Michael Schmitz snubbed
Nubin was named second team All-Big Ten, while Schmitz was not picked an Outland Trophy finalist, and Mohamed Ibrahim was not named a Doak Walker finalist.
Wolves
Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined for several weeks
The Timberwolves center has a serious right calf injury
Business
Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group expects revenue nearing $360B next year
The health care giant projects double-digit growth at its UnitedHealthcare health insurance business and the Optum division for health care services.