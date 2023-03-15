More from Star Tribune
Sports
After 30 years, St. Paul Saints founders sell team to new ownership group
Diamond Baseball Holdings owns more than a dozen other minor league affiliates, including the Iowa Cubs.
Gophers
Gophers' Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley among 10 finalists for Hobey Baker
The Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists will be announced March 30, and the award winner will be named April 7 during Frozen Four weekend in Tampa, Fla.
Sports
Live at 8:30 p.m.: Wild go for franchise record point streak on Gameview
The Wild are in St. Louis looking for a point in a 14th consecutive game. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and more from around the NHL.
www.startribune.com
Photos: DeLaSalle vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's
DeLaSalle played Benilde-St. Margaret's in a quarterfinal of the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wolves face Boston, follow play-by-play on Gameview
The Wolves welcome the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference to Target Center. Tap here to follow play-by-play, live stats and scores from around the NBA.