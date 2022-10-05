More from Star Tribune
Wild
Beckman, Swaney, Lambos among players reassigned by Wild
The team cut to 34 with a week left before the season opener against the New York Rangers.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: One more warm fall day
It may be the last warm fall day for a while. High of 73 Wednesday then temperatures cool off the rest of the week.
Property at Hillcrest site is now for sale
The former St. Paul golf course has been rezoned for housing and light industrial manufacturing.
Local
Charges: 2 masked men among 3 who ambushed ATM technician in Edina, fled with $112K
Two were arrested in separate locations later that day.
Photos: Minnesota Lt. Gov race
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and GOP challenger Matt Birk are candidates for lieutenant governor in November.