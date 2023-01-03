More from Star Tribune
North Metro
Second person dies from snowmobile crash in first hour of the new year in Isanti County
The two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief snowmobile ride, returned to shore and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Minnesota Legislature convenes
A new Minnesota Legislature, one controlled by Democrats and more diverse than ever, starts its work on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Politics
Minnesota Republicans back Kevin McCarthy for speaker, race undecided
The GOP leader failed to win the support he needed for speaker in marathon votes Tuesday.
Local
Mary Moriarty, Dawanna Witt sworn in as Hennepin County's new attorney, sheriff
The two broke ground in taking on their respective roles.
Rochester
Probation for woman who was with husband as he set fire to St. Paul high school, 2 stores during rioting
The Rochester couple fled to Mexico following the riots over the killing of George Floyd.