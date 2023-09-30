More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Outdoors
Anderson: Epic adventure born in Minnesota takes paddlers into the Arctic
Three years in planning and decades in dreaming, the adventure was filled with Northern Lights, wildlife and challenges. It was a life-changing experience.
Sports
Reusse: Remembering Billy Steil, a most valuable teammate
Billy Steil "didn't see Down syndrome as a handicap to live life, and we didn't see him that way," one funeral attendee said. "He was part of us."
www.startribune.com
Minnesota's House members all vote to keep federal government open
The state's entire delegation supported the last-ditch bid by Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to keep the federal government open another 45 days. A group of House conservatives were the main source of dissent.
Local
Sales taxes will now cover Hennepin County's Metro Transit subsidies
New 0.75% sales tax hike will cover county's portion of operation and maintenance starting Oct. 1
www.startribune.com
Photos: Gophers topple Louisiana 35-24, end losing streak
The Gophers defense tightened up after halftime, while the offense scored three second-half touchdowns.