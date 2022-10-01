More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Photos: Gopher football takes on Purdue for homecoming
The 4-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday Oct. 1 for homecoming.
Twins
Neal: Minnesota loves Fort Myers, for more than just baseball
It's hard for many of us here to watch the destruction from Hurricane Ian. Our hearts and minds are with our Florida friends.
Minneapolis
Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis celebrates centennial
With students and alumni coming together for a parade, Edison commemmorates 100 years.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 70, chance of sprinkles
It'll be pleasant this weekend, with above average temperatures and a few sprinkles in the Twin Cities metro area. Cooler weather is on the way later next week.
North Metro
Sword-wielding man shot, injured by North Branch police, Chisago deputies
Police, deputies responding to reports of a suicidal person say they found a man wielding a sword and fired lethal and non-lethal rounds.