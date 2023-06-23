More from Star Tribune
Variety
Taylor Swift's Minnesota fans gather to laud their queen
Friday is the first of Swift's two sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium, where long, snaking lines formed outside.
Twins
Scoggins: Take me up to the ballgame — like 18 stories up
Construction workers in that can't-miss project next to Target Field get to watch day games on their lunch break. I joined them, despite my fear of heights.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Fans head to see Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium
After a friendship bracelet making at the Mall of America, 'Swifties' took a bus to the concert venue to see the singer.
Twins
How Correa is fighting to bring 'sexy' back at the plate
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is batting .242 in his last 16 games, but he's still working to get in the zone.
West Metro
Long Lake sues to block Orono fire department
Tensions between cities boiled over after Orono voted to break away from the Long Lake fire department this month.