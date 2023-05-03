More from Star Tribune
Randball
Why are Wild on championship path? One of the NHLs best farm systems
In the rush to judge the present, even if it is fair, we must not ignore the future. If the goal is to win a championship, the Wild are on the right path.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Disc golf putting league at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley
On Tuesdays in April and May, disc golfers met up at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley to participate in a weekly putting league.
Gophers
She could barely throw home, now Gophers ace is among Big Ten's best
Last season, Autumn Pease wondered if injuries had ended her career. This year she is a frontrunner for Big Ten softball pitcher of the year and has the Gophers surging.
Local
Wisconsin man who burned his bar, collected insurance gets 18 years in prison
Kevin Grant was convicted of arson and other felonies for the 2018 fire.
World
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a ''terrorist'' act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: ''We don't attack Putin or Moscow.''