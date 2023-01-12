More from Star Tribune
Twins
Correa gets OK from Twins after medical concerns
The Giants and Mets backed out of deals because of a troublesome old injury.
Twins
Correa's chaotic journey comes to an end
After two false starts, the free-agent shortstop is a Minnesota Twin
Politics
Second Biden search yields additional classified documents
Legal representatives for the president found additional classified material at a second location, a person said Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The person would not say when that material was found.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis animal shelter overwhelmed with abandoned pets
The city pound has three staff members taking care of about 100 animals, seven days a week.
www.startribune.com
Photos: Adorable animals available for adoption at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control
An extremely high number of dogs and cats is forcing Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is asking for the public's help in finding new homes for all of its adoptable animals.