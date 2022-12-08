More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Gallery: Gophers women's basketball falls to Kentucky
The Gophers fell 80-74 to the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
www.startribune.com
Family of Howard Johnson calls for body cam release
Family members identified the man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday night as Howard Johnson.
www.startribune.com
Bakers flaunt their skills at Gingerbread Wonderland exhibit
Over 200 individual structures were created by community members, including some by professional bakers and others by gingerbread enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.
www.startribune.com
Major water main breaks in North Minneapolis
A major water main break was flooding streets Monday night, December 5, in an industrial area of north Minneapolis and slowing water pressure to a portion of the city.
Magazine
Photos of the year: The Star Tribune's best from 2022
A look back at some of the moments captured by Star Tribune photojournalists in 2022.