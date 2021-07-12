Indie-rock star Phoebe Bridgers will play a two-night engagement Sept. 11-12 at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul as part of a tour announced Monday.
The tour — her first since November 2019 — is in support of Bridgers' album "Punisher," released last summer and nominated for a Grammy as best alternative-music album.
The "Kyoto" singer did a virtual tour last summer and performed other online concerts during the pandemic, but the so-called Reunion Tour will be Bridgers' first opportunity to perform her new material in front of a wide in-person audience.
The eight-week tour begins Sept. 3 in St. Louis and hits the Bonnaroo and Pitchfork festivals before heading to St. Paul.
All-ages tickets will go on sale Friday for the two shows, with pop trio Muna opening. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the anti-sexual-violence organization RAINN, according to the tour's poster.
