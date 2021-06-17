Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul is among three Minnesota-based nonprofits that received surprise donations this week from MacKenzie Scott, an author, philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Scott announced Tuesday that she was awarding $2.7 billion to 286 organizations across the United States, part of her pledge to give away a majority of her wealth in her lifetime.

She also announced donations last July and December, including more than $25 million to six Minnesota nonprofits.

Arts Midwest, which serves a nine-state area and is based in Minneapolis, declined to share how much the organization received but said it's the largest one-time gift in the organization's 36-year history.

"This gift is hugely significant and transformative ... strong communities need strong partners, and this gift will help us show up across and support the Midwest in unprecedented ways," CEO Torrie Allen said in a statement.

Penumbra Theatre and Borealis Philanthropy, a national funder that lists a Minneapolis address on federal tax forms, also received donations. Borealis funds organizations that work on disability issues, transgender justice and racial equity.

"This gift recognizes that boldly giving to communities is possible, and necessary," Borealis Philanthropy president Amoretta Morris wrote in a statement.

Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations along with a team of researchers and advisers "to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," she wrote in her online post.

Scott added that she and her team picked "equity-oriented" nonprofits working in areas or communities that are historically underfunded.

Unlike most traditional philanthropy, the donations are "unrestricted," which means nonprofits can use the money in any way they see fit instead of having to use it for a specified program or project.

"We believe that teams with experience on the front lines of challenges will know best how to put the money to good use," Scott wrote.

She added: "In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others."

