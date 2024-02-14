Phil Frerk's tenure as the girls basketball coach at St. Louis Park High School was brief, but it left a lasting impression.

Frerk, who directed the Orioles to the two state titles and five state tournament appearances in his 6½ seasons as the Orioles coach, died Jan. 17. Frerk, who lived in New Hope, was 83.

Frerk, a teacher in the St. Louis Park system for 30 years, became the Orioles head coach in 1984 after nine seasons as an assistant. The Orioles reached the state tournament in his first season.

After winning the Class 2A consolation title in 1985, the Orioles defeated St. Paul Highland Park for the Class 2A championship in 1986.

The Orioles won the Class 2A third-place game at the 1987 state tournament.

In 1989, the Orioles lost to Little Falls in the semifinals before defeating International Falls for third place. In 1990, the Orioles defeated Elk River in the Class 2A championship game.

Frerk resigned as head coach midway through the 1990-91 season. Frerk and assistant coach Bruce McLean swapped positions.

"My coaching time clock said it was time for somebody else to take over," Frerk told the Star Tribune. "It was my decision, and there was nothing dramatic about it."

The Orioles went on to advance to the state tournament for the sixth time in seven seasons. They lost to Duluth East in the consolation final.

Under Frerk, the Orioles compiled a 152-21 record. They reached a section championship game in each of his six full seasons as coach. In 1988, the Orioles lost to Edina in the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game.

Frerk is a member of the St. Louis Park High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was named to the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997.

Frerk, who grew up in Slayton, Minn., was a recipient of the Classic Lake Conference Distinguished service award.

Notes

Hawley senior guard Brevin Stoa scored 61 points on Saturday in Hawley's 107-99 overtime loss to Central Cass (N.D.) in the Red River Roundup at Moorhead. Stoa's total is the high for a boys player in the state this season. Cole Holzer of Central Cass scored 59 in the game.

Duluth Marshall's girls basketball team made 20 three-point field goals — tied for third-most in state history — in an 87-40 victory over Mounds Park Academy on Saturday. Only Waconia (23 in 2014) and Stillwater (19 in 2019) have made more in a game. Maranatha Christian made 20 in 2014. Chloe Johnson was 6-for-10 on three-pointers and had 10 assists for Duluth Marshall, which attempted 41 three-pointers. Regan Juenemann went 6-for-12 on three-point attempts and scored 24 points for Duluth Marshall.

Blake senior Grayson Okoronkwo, who surpassed 2,000 points for his career Feb. 9, is near the school record for career points of 2,040 held by Carolyn Moos, who graduated from Blake in 1997 and played collegiately at Stanford. Blake plays next on Thursday at Providence Academy.



