WASHINGTON — GOP Rep. Pete Stauber's bill designed to improve a key system for flights has become law after a messy January outage.

Democratic President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan legislation Saturday that will create a Federal Aviation Administration task force.

"It's going to bring the safety experts, representatives for the pilots unions, cybersecurity experts to the table to look at this system and to make it better," Stauber said. "And it's going to make our skies safer."

The bill, also led by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, moved through Congress after a NOTAM — or Notice to Air Missions — system outage led the FAA to ground all U.S. departures for nearly two hours on Jan. 11, according to details provided to a U.S. Senate panel.

"That was devastating to the traveling public," Stauber said. "There's no doubt about it."

The FAA defines NOTAM as "a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."

Klobuchar said in an interview the bipartisan bill acknowledges that "government isn't just going to do this by itself, that we need to get all of the stakeholders involved in making recommendations to strengthen the resiliency and cybersecurity of the system."

The Associated Press reported the issues in January resulted in about 11,000 delays and 1,300 canceled flights.

Later in January, the FAA said a preliminary review showed "that contract personnel unintentionally deleted files," and added that it had "so far found no evidence of a cyber-attack or malicious intent."

A spokesperson for the FAA said in a Monday email the agency does not comment on legislation.

The Stauber-led law details that the task force will focus on reviewing current methods for publishing NOTAMs and also figuring out best practices for presenting flight operations info for pilots, among other responsibilities. It is also set to make recommendations for improvements.

Stauber had tried to get earlier versions of the bill through Congress. It easily passed the House in 2019 and 2021 only to stall on Capitol Hill. Then in late January after the outage, the bill cleared the House on a 424 to 4 vote with every Minnesota lawmaker in the chamber voting for it.

"The outage in January helped the Senate bring it forward," Stauber said.

After being amended in the Senate last month, the bill went on to easily pass both chambers.

"We also added a provision in our version, that then got passed in the House, to require the FAA to get their upgrades done by the fall of 2024," Klobuchar said.