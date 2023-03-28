A person trapped in a burning house in western Wisconsin was found dead in the ruins the next day, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze at the home in New Haven Township was reported to Dunn County emergency officials shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The caller alerted emergency personnel there was someone "still trapped in the residence," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

Firefighters from numerous departments attacked the flames that fully engulfed the single-family house on 1330th Avenue for several hours until they were extinguished, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Personnel from the Sheriff's Office, the Boyceville Fire Department and other agencies returned to the house the following morning and located the person's remains. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said emergency personnel determined on the scene that night that the chances of getting the person out alive on the night of the fire were minimal.

Bygd said recovery of the remains had to wait until the next day "because of the collapse of the structure. There had to be some excavating done in trying to locate [the remains]. That was nearly impossible to do during the hours of darkness."

Officials have not given a preliminary indication of how the fire started.