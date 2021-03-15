SOUTH BEND, IND. – Connor McMenamin scored two goals in the second period, Chase McLane added two more in the third and Penn State defeated host Notre Dame 6-3 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

Christian Sarlo and Tim Doherty also scored for the fifth-seeded Nittany Lions (10-11), who rallied after falling behind 2-0 in the opening minutes of the game. Colin Theisen scored at 2:10 of the first period, and Jesse Lansdell doubled the lead for the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (14-13-2) only 31 seconds later.

Penn State scored the next five goals, with McMenamin's second, coming halfway through the second period, putting the Nittany Lions ahead for good.

Penn State will play Wisconsin on Monday. As the Big Ten regular-season champion, the Badgers had a bye into the semifinals.

Michigan 4, Ohio State 0: Strauss Mann stopped 26 shots, Brendan Brisson scored twice and the Wolverines (15-9-1) beat the Buckeyes (7-19-1).

Michigan will play the Gophers in a semifinal on Monday. The teams split a series at 3M Arena at Mariucci last weekend.

Brisson scored with 37 seconds left in the first period on the power play. Cam York scored in the second period and Eric Ciccolini made it 3-0 early in the third before Brisson added an empty-netter with nearly five minutes remaining.

Tommy Nappier made 35 saves for Ohio State.

NEWS SERVICES