1. Michigan (19-2, 14-2)

2. Illinois (19-6, 15-4) The Illini have jumped into the national championship discussion after their 23-point win on the road vs. the first-place Wolverines.

3. Iowa (19-7, 13-6)

4. Ohio State (18-7, 12-7) The Buckeyes were looking like a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed before a seven-game winning streak crashed with three consecutive losses.

5. Purdue (17-8, 12-6) Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has the youngest team in the Big Ten but they're playing all grown up, surging on a four-game winning streak at the right time.

6. Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9)

7. Maryland (15-11, 9-10)

8. Rutgers (13-10, 9-10)

9. Michigan St. (14-11, 8-11)

10. Indiana (12-13, 7-11)

11. Penn State (9-13, 6-12)

12. N'western (8-14, 5-13): The Wildcats have won two in a row after stopping their 13-game losing streak last week by beating the Gophers.

13. Nebraska (7-18, 3-15)

14. Gophers (13-13, 6-13): Losers of six in a row and 11 of 14 games, the Gophers have hit rock bottom after injuries to Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur.