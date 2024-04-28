CHICAGO — Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday for a sweep of their three-game series.

Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend.

Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night's 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs.

Fedde (2-0) allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings. He departed after Harold Ramírez's RBI double, and Jordan Leasure got two outs for his first career save.

The White Sox earned the team's first three-game sweep and three-game win streak since June 2-4 versus Detroit.

Issac Paredes homered for the Rays (13-16), who have dropped six of seven.

Tampa Bay was swept for the first time since it lost three in a row at Texas from July 17-19. It fell three games below .500 for the first time since it was 5-8 on April 15, 2021.

Paredes hit his seventh homer in the fourth, but Chicago responded with two runs in the bottom half on two-out RBI singles by Robbie Grossman and Danny Mendick.

The White Sox had a chance for more, but Rays shortstop Amed Rosario made a nice backhanded stop on Korey Lee's grounder for the final out.

Benintendi tacked on a two-run single in the eighth against Manuel Rodríguez.

Rays starter Zach Littell (1-2) allowed eight hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Rays outfielder Jose Siri was back in the lineup after he was removed from Saturday's loss due to a lack of hustle.

Manager Kevin Cash didn't like Siri's effort when he chased down Jiménez's double in the third. Cash said they had moved on from the incident.

''As soon as it happened, it is over with,'' Cash said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: INF Yandy Díaz was back in the lineup after he missed Saturday's loss after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Friday. ... RHP Pete Fairbanks, who is on the 15-day injured list with a nerve-related issue, is scheduled to see a specialist in North Carolina. Fairbanks is throwing and is symptom-free, according to Cash.

UP NEXT

Rays: Begin a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night.

White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (1-4, 6.37 ERA) starts Monday night against Minnesota.

