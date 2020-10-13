After inspiring a flurry of parody Twitter accounts, sold-out campaign merchandise and an extremely long “Saturday Night Live” sketch, Vice President Mike Pence has finally addressed the fly that landed in his hair during last Wednesday’s debate.

In an interview with Fox News, noted sense-of-humor-possessor Pence said he and his family got a real kick and had a laugh after the black fly landed in his stark white hair and just sort of milled around for nearly two minutes during his debate with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris.

“They’re the ones that told me. I didn’t know he was there,” Pence said, explaining he was unaware of the fly’s presence and only learned about it from his adult children.

“They all told me, ‘Dad, you did OK,’ ” he said. “But they did tell me about the fly. And it was a good laugh for all of us.”

The Biden campaign took the opportunity for the buzz generated by the fly to buy the domain name flywillvote.com, which redirects to iwillvote.com, a Democratic National Committee-operated voter registration site.