WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's "verbal assault" on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was "so beyond the pale" that it should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

"This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members," Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters during her weekly news conference.

On Wednesday afternoon, Greene, R-Ga., followed Ocasio-Cortez out of the House chamber, quickening her pace behind her and shouting accusations that the New York Democrat supports terrorists and was a "radial socialist" who didn't "care about the American people."

The controversial Greene has been needling Ocasio-Cortez since arriving in Washington, but Ocasio-Cortez has refused to engage with her.

So Greene took to Twitter on Thursday to continue her verbal harassment of Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a "fraud and a hypocrite" for ignoring a demand that the two women debate.

Greene also again accused Ocasio-Cortez of supporting terrorists, falsely claiming she backs Hamas and antifa and lumping Black Lives Matter in with those extremist groups.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021.

She also referred to the "squad" of four liberal congresswomen of color and included Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a woman of color, as the "JihadSquad."

The Squad is a nickname Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan gave themselves after bonding at their freshman orientation in 2018. Former President Donald Trump, who often attacked the four Democrats, once used a racist trope, telling his supporters that the four congresswomen should "go back" to the countries they came from. Only Omar, who is a Somali American refugee, was born abroad.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who has been among the most outspoken Republicans about his concerns for the future of his party, came to Ocasio-Cortez's defense.

"While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I've never seen her confront a colleague like this," he tweeted. "The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions."