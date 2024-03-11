ATLANTA — Trey Murphy III had 28 points off the bench to help the New Orleans Pelicans complete a perfect three-game road trip with a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Zion Williamson had 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans, who have won four straight overall and snapped the Hawks' three-game winning streak.

Murphy was 6 for 13 from 3-point range and also had seven rebounds. Brandon Ingram had 10 assists and seven points, and CJ McCollum finished with 20 points for the Pelicans, who shot 52% from 3-point range and 57% from the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 25 points. Dejounte Murray finished with 23 points and 11 assists one game after tying a career high with 41 points.

The Hawks, already down two starters in Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, lost Saddiq Bey to a left knee injury with 10:41 remaining.

Bey slid in pain on the floor after stopping short and getting fouled. Bey stayed in and made one of two free throws, then was removed and went to the locker room with a slight limp. He beat the third quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Pelicans had at least a 20-point lead at halftime in each of their last three games, and held an 11-point advantage Sunday after holding the Hawks to 32% shooting. Murray missed his first eight shots after being hounded primarily by Herb Jones. The Pelicans led by at least 10 the entire fourth quarter.

Williamson had an eventful first half, with a flying blocked shot off a layup attempt by Vit Krejci, a fast break alley-oop dunk from Naji Marshall and an alley-oop assist to Murphy.

The Hawks, who remain in 10th place and in the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, fell to 6-3 since they lost Young to a wrist injury.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to start a three-game homestand.

Hawks: Start a four-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA