A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist on Olson Hwy. in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.
Minneapolis police responded to the reported crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Olson Hwy. and N. Bryant Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows that the male pedestrian did not obey traffic crossing signals as he crossed the highway headed northbound on Bryant Avenue, said police spokesman John Elder.
The man was struck by an eastbound motorcyclist, who tried to miss the pedestrian but could not avoid him, Elder said.
The motorcyclist and pedestrian were taken to the hospital, where the pedestrian later died, Elder said.
Police are still investigating.
Ryan Faircloth
