A 30-year-old woman pedestrian died Saturday after she was struck by a car in Garrison Township, in Crow Wing County, according to the State Patrol.
The woman who died was identified Sunday as Paige Marie Dahler, of Princeton, Minn.
Roland Dale Aasen, 49, of Zimmerman, Minn., was driving west in a Chevy Cobalt just after 7 p.m. on Highway 18 near County Road 10 when the car hit the pedestrian, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were wet. Alcohol is not believed to have been involved on Aasen's part.
