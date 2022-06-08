Thousands of minimum wage workers in Minneapolis will get a pay raise to $15 an hour on July 1, a goal years in the making.

Large businesses with more than 100 workers will need to pay at least $15 an hour. Those working in small firms with fewer than 100 employees will get a pay bump of up to $13.50. Those smaller businesses have until 2024 to reach the $15 an hour rate.

Minneapolis approved its $15-an-hour minimum wage law in 2017, becoming the first Midwestern city to adopt such an ordinance. Tips and gratuities do not count toward wage payments, city officials said.

The wage bump directly benefit tens of thousands of families and the economy, city officials said Wednesday.

Since the law took effect in 2018, wages have been rising in many low-wage industries. The rise has been dramatic the past year or so as many businesses struggle to find workers. On Tuesday, the state reported there were more than twice as many job openings as unemployed people in Minnesota.

Many employers are already paying more than the minimum wage to compete in a tight labor market. A number of big retailers such as Target have raised their starting wages to at least $15 an hour in the last couple of years.

In April, the average wage for restaurant and bar workers in Minnesota was $17.18, a 12% increase in the past year and a 20% hike in the past two years, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Meanwhile, the average wage for retail workers was $18.84, a 3% increase and 17% increase during those same years.

There have also been many violations.

Minneapolis' Department of Civil Rights — which oversees enforcement of minimum wage and wage theft ordinances — found that about 22 employers were paying less than the required minimum wage to employees since 2018. In those cases, the city recovered about $172,463 in back wages for more than 1,000 workers.

Meanwhile, the city has also collected at least $34,700 from four employers in other cases of wage theft, said Brian Walsh, director of Minneapolis' Labor Standards Enforcement division.

The city is encouraging workers to report violations online on its website or call 311, it's information and services number, for questions.

Staff writer Kavita Kumar contributed to this story.