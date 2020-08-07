Former All-America Gophers infielder Paul Molitor will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class, announced the College Baseball Foundation on Thursday.

The former Twins manager and player will become the second Gophers player (1975-77) to be enshrined into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dave Winfield (1971-73) was inducted in 2006, while Dick Siebert was inducted as a coach posthumously in 2007.

Molitor had a career .350 batting average for the Gophers with 18 homers, 112 runs, 99 RBI and 52 steals. In both 1976 and 1977, Molitor was a first team All-America..

Saints add closer

The St. Paul Saints gambled on their fifth and final pick in the American Association dispersal draft, taking Matt Pobereyko, an All-Star closer for Sioux City in 2019.

He had returned to coaching with the Indiana Oilmen in the Midwest Collegiate League but now has changed his mind and is joining the Saints for the final five weeks of the season.

Pobereyko, 28, was 1-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 24 saves for the Explorers last season.

Etc.

• Katherine Smith of Detroit Lakes, Minn., beat Louise Yu of Duluth, Ga., 2 and 1 in the round of 64 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Md.

• The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association announced it will not play any conference men’s or women’s games before Jan. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Scholastica is the league’s one Minnesota school.

• The Florida Panthers signed Harvard forward Henry Bowlby, an undrafted free agent from Edina, to a two-year entry level contract. Bowlby had 21 goals and 45 points in three seasons.