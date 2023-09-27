Paul Bunyan State Forest grew by more than 4 square miles, following a land donation from Trust for Public Land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced last week.

The 2,500-acre parcel features "rolling hills of forest, lakes, ponds, and wetlands," and is near Park Rapids, Minn., according to a news release. It also includes part of the Scout Trail, a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail.

The land, previously owned by PotlatchDeltic, will be managed by the DNR.

"Keeping this forestland intact will not only allow residents around Hubbard County to enjoy expanded recreational opportunities, but it will also protect water quality for people and wildlife alike," Sophie Vorhoff, the state director for the Trust for Public Land, said in a news release.

Trust for Public Land bought the land from the Conservation Fund before passing it on to the DNR. It's part of the Mississippi Headwaters Program, which aims to protect the shoreline around the headwaters region.