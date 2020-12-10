The State Patrol has identified the man killed Tuesday in northern Minnesota after his vehicle crashed into the side of semitrailer truck carrying lumber.

Michael Brandt, 69, of Deerwood, Minn., was driving north on Hwy. 169 near Itasca County Road 450 when his Ford Explorer crossed the centerline and made contact with left side of the logging truck, the State Patrol said.

Brandt was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred about 10:13 a.m., the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene a few miles north of Hill City, the patrol said.

The logging truck driver, Gregory Anwiler, 59, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was not hurt.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768