Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included more wins for the Wild and Wolves. The Wolves just completed a huge November and are keeping things going in December, while the Wild are undefeated since making a coaching change.

Plus the Gophers football team lands a transfer quarterback. They will put their Quick Lane Bowl dominance (sarcasm font, though they are 2-0) on the line on Dec. 26 against hated Bowling Green as they try to avenge a terrible 2021 upset loss.

Thoughts, too, on Gophers basketball, volleyball and the Vikings.

