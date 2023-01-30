Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand with an enlightened take on how NFL officiating has an outsized influence on the outcomes of games — including a huge impact on Sunday's AFC title game between the Chiefs and Bengals.

Plus Reusse and Rand discuss the state of the Gophers men's and women's basketball programs and find themselves starting to believe the Timberwolves have figured a few things out.

