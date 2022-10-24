Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The Gophers football team lost for the third consecutive week, a stunning turn of events after a 4-0 start that stirred national title talk.

Even though the Vikings didn't play Sunday, they still gained ground on the bumbling Packers — another team that lost its third consecutive game. Combined with the Yankees getting bounced from the ALCS, it was an unofficial holiday for Minnesota sports fans.

Plus thoughts on the Timberwolves and Gophers hockey.

