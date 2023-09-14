



Three veteran Minnesota journalists — former WCCO anchors Pat Miles and Don Shelby, and longtime MPR host Cathy Wurzer— are hosting a discussion about how to make the most out of life, while also preparing for death.

"Living with the End in Mind," will take place on Oct. 11, at Bethel Lutheran Church (4120 17th Ave. S., Mpls.), from 7-8:30 p.m., the three will facilitate a conversation exploring a topic many Americans prefer to avoid.

The event's $35 fee benefits the nonprofit Wurzer founded, End in Mind, which grew out of a radio series and eventual book, "We Know How This Ends," she co-authored with Bruce Kramer, who died of ALS in 2015.

End in Mind's mission is to encourage people to reflect on how they can live fully as possible as they also acknowledge the disease and disability they likely will face before death.

Event attendees will receive a copy of Miles' recent book, "Before All Is Said and Done: Practical Advice on Living and Dying Well," which she wrote after abruptly losing her husband, Minneapolis attorney Charles "Bucky" Zimmerman, and waded through unexpected financial and legal complexities she hopes to help others avoid.

This past year, Wurzer and Miles have been doing events together to promote Miles' book and brought Shelby into the mix to add his perspective on how his life has changed after a series of strokes in 2021.

"We both adore Don and he's graciously agreed to join us to reflect on how he is living life, in spite of some past health challenges," Wurzer said. "It should be an inspiring evening."

Tickets and more information available at endinmindproject.org.